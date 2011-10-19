MANILA Oct 19 The Philippines' two main port
operators said on Wednesday the state regulator has approved a
total 11 percent tariff rate hike for their vessel-related
container handling services.
The two-step tariff increase will be imposed at the Manila
International Container Terminal operated by International
Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) , and at
Manila's South Harbor operated by Asian Terminals Inc .
A 6 percent fee increase would take effect 30 days after
publication of the tariff hike order issued last month by the
Philippine Ports Authority, ICTSI and Asian Terminals said in
separate disclosures.
A second tariff increase would be implemented six months
after the first hike, they said.
Shares of ICTSI and Asian Terminals climbed 2.5 percent and
1.8 percent respectively on Wednesday, outpacing the broader
market index which gained 0.9 percent.
ICTSI also owns or operates 22 other port facilities -- five
others in the Philippines and one each in China, Ecuador,
Poland, Brazil, Madagascar, Syria, Georgia, Brunei, Indonesia,
Japan, India, Colombia, Argentina, Croatia, Mexico and the
United States.
