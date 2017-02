Nov 10 Three months ending Sept. 30, 2011.

(in million U.S. dollars)

Net income 41.4 vs 30.7

Revenue 171.8 vs 133.6

EBITDA 71.9 vs 63.8

NOTE: International Container Terminal Services Inc owns or operates 22 terminal facilities -- six in the Philippines and one each in China, Ecuador, Poland, Brazil, Madagascar, Syria, Georgia, Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, India, Colombia, Argentina, Croatia, Mexico and the United States.

In a statement, ICTSI said its nine-month net income grew 39 percent to $101.4 million. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by John Mair)