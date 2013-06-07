By Soyoung Kim and Jessica Toonkel
| NEW YORK, June 7
NEW YORK, June 7 ICU Medical Inc, which
is exploring a sale of the medical device company, has attracted
takeover interest from larger rival CareFusion Corp,
according to several people familiar with the matter.
San Clemente, California-based ICU, which makes infusion
therapy devices and has a market value of nearly $1 billion, is
seeking second-round bids next week, the people said, asking not
to be named because the matter is not public.
In addition to CareFusion, at least one major private equity
firm has also been carrying out due diligence and is weighing an
offer, one of the people said.
Hospira Inc, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based maker
of injectable drugs and infusion equipment, expressed interest
in ICU Medical earlier in the auction process, according to some
of the people familiar with the matter. It could not be learned
on Friday if Hospira was still bidding.
Representatives for ICU, CareFusion and Hospira declined to
comment.
San Diego, California-based CareFusion, whose shares have
rallied this year to a market value of more than $8 billion, has
been actively looking at potential acquisitions this year.
The company, which makes infusion pumps and other medical
devices, recently approached British engineering conglomerate
Smiths Group about buying its medical division, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters previously.
Smiths Medical, which supplies equipment to hospitals and
emergency services, is seen worth more than $3 billion.