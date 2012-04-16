* Q1 EPS $0.53 vs est $0.48
April 16 ICU Medical Inc's quarterly
profit beat estimates for the fourth straight quarter as its
infusion therapy and cancer care systems continued to sell
robustly.
For the full year, ICU reaffirmed its earnings outlook of
$2.45 per share to $2.70 per share. The company, which makes
medical connection systems for use in intravenous therapy
applications, said it expects full-year revenue of $318 million
to $330 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting
full-year earnings of 2.56 per share on revenue of $321.9
million.
First-quarter profit was $7.6 million, or 53 cents per
share, compared with $8.1 million, or 57 cents per share, in the
year-ago quarter.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 48 cents per share.
Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $75.5 million, slightly
exceeding analysts expectations of $74.6 million, buoyed by a 30
percent revenue rise in the oncology products segment.
The San Clemente, California-based company's shares closed
at $49.02 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)