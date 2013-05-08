NEW YORK May 8 San Clemente, California-based
medical device provider ICU Medical Inc is considering
a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to a
Bloomberg News report Wednesday morning.
The maker of intravenous medical equipment has tapped J.P.
Morgan Chase & Co, according to the report, which cited
people familiar with the manner.
ICU's discussions about a possible sale are still early and
the company is gauging interest, according to the report.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment. An ICU spokesman
did not immediately return requests for comment.