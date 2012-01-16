Jan 16 Indian state consortium
International Coal Ventures Ltd (ICVL) is exploring
possibilities of entering into a strategic partnership with
global miner Anglo American Plc, a consortium member
company said on Monday.
The chairman of Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority
of India, C.S. Verma, who also heads ICVL, met Anglo
American Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll on Jan.12 to discuss
areas of mutual cooperation in mining, particularly in coking
coal, the Indian steelmaker said in a statement.
