PRAGUE, July 23 The Czech cabinet will meet on Thursday to approve an investment contract with Korea's Hyundai Mobis on building a new plant in the Czech Republic, the government office said on Wednesday.

Hyundai Mobis already has operations in the central European country, supplying Hyundai Motor Co's assembly plant.

The new factory in the eastern Ostrava region will produce headlights and employ 900 people after completion in 2016. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)