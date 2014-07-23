UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, July 23 The Czech cabinet will meet on Thursday to approve an investment contract with Korea's Hyundai Mobis on building a new plant in the Czech Republic, the government office said on Wednesday.
Hyundai Mobis already has operations in the central European country, supplying Hyundai Motor Co's assembly plant.
The new factory in the eastern Ostrava region will produce headlights and employ 900 people after completion in 2016. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources