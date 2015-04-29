BRIEF-Tanger increases dividend 5.4 pct
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3425 per share for q1 ended March 31, 2017
April 29 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) :
* Co-CEO says if fx rates persist we would expect revenues at actual rates to remain below 2014 levels for rest of year
* Co-CEO says growth rates in Q1 likely not representative of growth rates for full year
* CME says significant improvement in TV advertising markets in Q1 was due in part to timing of Easter holiday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PPG acquires remaining interest in IVC joint venture in Asia
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017