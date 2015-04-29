April 29 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) :

* Co-CEO says if fx rates persist we would expect revenues at actual rates to remain below 2014 levels for rest of year

* Co-CEO says growth rates in Q1 likely not representative of growth rates for full year

* CME says significant improvement in TV advertising markets in Q1 was due in part to timing of Easter holiday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: