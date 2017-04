June 1 New World Resources

* Says Marek Jelinek has resigned from the board and as the group's chief financial officer, with effect from 1 September 2015

* Says Boudewijn Wentink, currently the group's chief legal officer, will become the finance and legal director of NWR

* Says from 1 January 2016, Dale Ekmark will become the group's chief executive officer, while retaining his position as managing director of OKD unit

* Says following this change, Gareth Penny, currently executive chairman of NWR, will continue as chairman of NWR