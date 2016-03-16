AMSTERDAM, March 16 The solvency ratio of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd hasn't worsened significantly since the end of 2015, a company official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of shareholders, Chief Risk Officer Annemarie Mijer-Nienhuis said that the solvency ratio was "no worse than modestly lower" than the 131 percent the company reported in its full year earnings on Feb. 24. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)