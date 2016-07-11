July 11 DSM to raise $100 Mln by selling part of Patheon stake in IPO

* DSM says it will sell 4.9 mln shares in drugs maker Patheon NV in the company's IPO

* Patheon shares valued at $19-$22 ahead of IPO on NYSE

* DSM currently owns 53.5 million shares in Patheon

* Patheon is also selling 25.6 million new shares in IPO, will use proceeds to pay down debt

* Patheon was created in 2013 in a joint venture between DSM and JLL

* In fiscal 2015 Patheon had pre-tax income from continuing operations of $35.2 million on sales of $1.77 billion. Company SEC filing: here