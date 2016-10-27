Oct 27 Koninklijke Kpn Nv

* Kpn announces plans to sell part of its stake in Telefonica Deutschland

* KPN: to sell 150 million shares, or around 5 percent of Telefonica Deutschland's outstanding share capital

* KPN: sale will reduce its remaining stake in Telefonica Deutschland to 15.5 percent

* KPN: to return 70 percent of proceeds to shareholders

* KPN: will pay special dividend with most proceeds from telefonica deutschland stake sale; use rest to pay down debt Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: