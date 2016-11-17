Nov 17 ASML Holding NV

* ASML CEO Peter Wennink: does not expect further consolidation among semiconductor manufacturer suppliers

* ASML CEO says 50 percent gross margin target by 2020 is "very achievable"

* ASML CEO: EUV systems will succeed but "there will be some speed bumps in next 1-1.5 years"

* ASML CEO: Estimates market share at 27-30 percent of total semiconductor manufacturer supplier market

* ASML CEO: Zeiss SMT joint venture will be accretive to margins

* ASML CEO: Had wanted to own Zeiss semiconductor ops for many years

Further company coverage: