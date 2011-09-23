ATHENS, Sept 23 Greek bank stocks fell by as much as 5.2 percent in morning trade on Friday over reports that Greek default scenarios were being considered, underperforming European peers , which were up 1.5 percent.

"Investors think that the (EU) July 21 deal is dead and that instead of that scenarios of a default are being pushed forward," an Athens-based analyst said. "Whether a default would be orderly or not would make no difference for holders of Greek bank stocks."

Two Greek newspapers reported on Friday that the finance minister had told lawmakers he sees three scenarios to resolve the debt crisis, including one involving an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut for bondholders.

A government spokesman dismissed the reports.

Another trader said a Moody's downgrade of Greek banks affected the shares. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Ingrid Melander)