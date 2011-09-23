ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece's dominant telecoms
company OTE (OTEr.AT) has reached an initial agreement with
workers on a five-year labour deal which cuts wages but avoids
firings, the company's labour union said on Friday.
The deal cuts working hours by 12.5 percent to 35 hours a
week, translating into an average payroll reduction of 11
percent over three years. Management pledged, in turn, to not
seek dismissals or hire any temp workers. The full 40-hour week
and current wages will not be reinstated before 2015, the
company's labour union OME-OTE said.
"OME-OTE's board will convene on Monday to decide on whether
to approve the deal, or not," the labour union said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)