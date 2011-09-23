ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece's dominant telecoms company OTE (OTEr.AT) has reached an initial agreement with workers on a five-year labour deal which cuts wages but avoids firings, the company's labour union said on Friday.

The deal cuts working hours by 12.5 percent to 35 hours a week, translating into an average payroll reduction of 11 percent over three years. Management pledged, in turn, to not seek dismissals or hire any temp workers. The full 40-hour week and current wages will not be reinstated before 2015, the company's labour union OME-OTE said.

"OME-OTE's board will convene on Monday to decide on whether to approve the deal, or not," the labour union said in a statement. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)