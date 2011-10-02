ATHENS Oct 2 Greece will miss 2011 and 2012 budget deficit targets set by the EU and the IMF, according to figures published by the finance ministry on Sunday after the cabinet adopted the draft 2012 budget.

The budget deficit will reach 8.5 percent of GDP this year, missing a 7.6 percent target. It will be brought down to 6.8 percent of GDP next year but will still miss the bailout target of 6.5 percent of GDP.

"Three critical months remain to finish 2011, and the final estimate of 8.5 percent of GDP deficit can be achieved if the state mechanism and citizens respond accordingly," the Finance Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)