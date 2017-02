ATHENS Nov 3 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has not offered his resignation, a source at his office said on Thursday.

"There is no resignation by the prime minister. He will speak, as scheduled, in parliament later on Thursday," the source told Reuters. "There is no resignation by the cabinet," the source added. Papandreou is currently holding a cabinet meeting after several lawmakers and cabinet members in his ruling party attacked his plans to hold a referendum on the country's EU bailout package. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing Harry Papachristou)