ATHENS Nov 3 The Greek president does not have any meeting scheduled for Thursday with Prime Minister George Papandreou as of now, an official in the president's office said on Thursday.

State television and the state ANA news agency had earlier reported that Papandreou would meet the Greek president after an emergency cabinet session on Thursday. Papandreou would have to submit his requests to the president if were to resign or ask for a cross-party caretaker government. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)