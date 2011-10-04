UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS Oct 4 Greece is studying responses to a proposed debt exchange, which is part of a second bailout agreed on July 21, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.
"The letter of inquiry has been answered. We are now at a phase of evaluating the responses," he told a news conference.
Venizelos also said discussions with the "troika" of EU, IMF and European Central Bank inspectors looking at Greek books were still under way and were looking at 2013-14 projections for the Greek economy.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Peter Graff)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.