ATHENS Oct 4 Greece is studying responses to a proposed debt exchange, which is part of a second bailout agreed on July 21, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.

"The letter of inquiry has been answered. We are now at a phase of evaluating the responses," he told a news conference.

Venizelos also said discussions with the "troika" of EU, IMF and European Central Bank inspectors looking at Greek books were still under way and were looking at 2013-14 projections for the Greek economy.

