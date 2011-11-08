ATHENS Nov 8 Greek party leaders will decide "soon" who will lead a new coalition government, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou had asked his cabinet to prepare their resignations.

"The prime minister told the cabinet that the issue of the new prime minister will be resolved soon," Ilias Mossialos told reporters. "He asked them to put their resignations at his disposal."

The Socialist cabinet is due to step down and make way for a coalition of national unity under a deal sealed by the governing and opposition parties on Sunday. However, the new prime minister has yet to be named and when exactly the new cabinet will be formed remains unclear. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)