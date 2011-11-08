ATHENS Nov 8 Greece's conservative opposition New Democracy party said on Tuesday it was expecting the appointment of a new prime minister to head the country's planned coalition government within the day, the state-run Athens News Agency (ANA) reported.

"The issue of the Prime Minister must be resolved immediately... we are waiting for the announcements," ANA quoted New Democracy spokesman Yiannis Mihelakis as saying in an interview on private television station Antenna.

Mihelakis also said that the new government would include party-political officials, ruling out a government run purely by technocrats, ANA reported. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)