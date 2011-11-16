ATHENS Nov 16 Greece needs to take bolder
steps to overcome its debt crisis, Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said on Wednesday, and warned the country's problems
would be greater if it left the single currency area.
"Dealing with Greece's problems will be more difficult if
Greece is not a member of the euro zone," Papademos told
parliament ahead of a confidence vote later on Wednesday.
"We must take more radical measures to deal with the crisis
which include ... boosting the resources and the flexibility of
the EFSF and creating a stronger framework of economic
governance in the euro zone."
He reiterated his demand for an explicit commitment by party
leaders to the terms of a 130 billion euro bailout deal the
country needs to avert bankruptcy.
(Writing by Karolina Tagaris)