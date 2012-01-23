BRIEF-Pharmacan Capital announces $15 million bought deal
* Has entered into a letter of engagement with eight capital on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters
ATHENS Jan 23 Greece aims to submit a final debt swap offer to its private sector bondholders by Feb. 13, a finance ministry official said on Monday.
"Intensive consultations with the private sector will continue... aiming to submit an official offer by Feb. 13," the official said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Nordstrom - SEC filing
* Takes stake in Procter & Gamble of 6.4 million shares - SEC filing Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: http://bit.ly/2lNsZGt Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: http://bit.ly/2lNzjxS