ATHENS May 14 The leader of Greece's radical
left SYRIZA party spurned an invitation from the president to
coalition talks on Monday aimed at forming a government after an
inconclusive election.
"Alexis Tsipras will not attend the meeting tomorrow," party
official Nikos Pappas told Reuters.
The president had invited the leaders of the three largest
parties as well as the smaller moderate Democratic Left. A
Democratic Left party official told Reuters its leader, Fotis
Kouvelis, would attend despite SYRIZA'S absence. Kouvelis has
repeatedly said he would not join a government without Tsipras.
