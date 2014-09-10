UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
ATHENS, Sept 10 Greece's largest toy seller Jumbo said on Wednesday that revenues for July and August rose "more than" 10 percent year-on-year.
The company, which operates 52 stores in Greece and 14 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, did not provide a specific figure for the period, the first two months of its fiscal year.
Jumbo reiterated its full-year outlook for a 4-6 percent rise in sales. The company said it will release on Sept. 25 results for its 2013-14 fiscal year which ended in June. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources