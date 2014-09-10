(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

ATHENS, Sept 10 Greece's largest toy seller Jumbo said on Wednesday that revenues for July and August rose "more than" 10 percent year-on-year.

The company, which operates 52 stores in Greece and 14 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, did not provide a specific figure for the period, the first two months of its fiscal year.

Jumbo reiterated its full-year outlook for a 4-6 percent rise in sales. The company said it will release on Sept. 25 results for its 2013-14 fiscal year which ended in June. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)