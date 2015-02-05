France's Casino delays Brazilian appliance retailer sale -source
SAO PAULO, March 24 France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA has decided to delay the sale of its Brazilian appliance retailing unit, one person close to the company said on Friday.
ATHENS Feb 5 For related story, please click (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt)
SAO PAULO, March 24 France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA has decided to delay the sale of its Brazilian appliance retailing unit, one person close to the company said on Friday.
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: