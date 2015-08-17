UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS Aug 17 Greek Energy Minister Panos Skourletis gave on Monday the strongest indication yet that the government will call a confidence vote following a rebellion among lawmakers from the ruling Syriza party over the country's new bailout deal.
The government has said its priority is to secure a start to funding from international creditors so that Greece can make a 3.2 billion euro debt repayment to the European Central Bank on Thursday.
However, asked on Skai television about the possibility of a parliamentary confidence vote after this, Skourletis said: "I consider it self-evident after the deep wound in Syriza's parliamentary group for there to be such a move."
He also alluded to the possibility of early elections should Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lose such a vote. "There is also an issue of democratic accountability," he said.
Almost a third of Syriza deputies abstained or voted against the bailout agreement on Friday. (reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)
