SEPT 16 - Sept 16 Corporate Office Properties Trust : * Copt announces CEO succession and appoints new COO * Says CEO Randall M. Griffin to retire * Says roger a. waesche jr appointed CEO * Says griffin will transition his responsibilities over the next six months to

waesche * Says griffin will maintain his executive responsibilities for fiscal year

2011 * Says roger a. waesche, jr appointed CEO effective April 1, 2012