Sept 26 U.S. coal miner Consol Energy Inc said it will sell part of its royalty interest in some of Antero Resources Appalachian Corp's Marcellus Shale assets to the natural gas producer for about $193 million in cash.

Antero will get 7 percent of royalty interest in 115,647 net acres of Marcellus Shale in nine counties in southwestern Pennsylvania and north central West Virginia.

Consol bought these interests from Dominion Resources Inc in April 2010.

Consol will retain the existing shallow wells and formations and other leasehold interests on the Marcellus Shale acreage, the company said in a statement.

Consol was advised by Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc on the deal.

Shares of the company closed at $34.90 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)