(Refiles to remove extraneous text)

Oct 3 Wolverine World Wide Inc : * Worldwide announces record financial results for third quarter 2011 and raises full-year guidance * Q3 earnings per share $0.82 * Sees FY revenue $1.4 billion to $1.43 billion * Sees FY revenue up 12.1 to 14.5 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $361.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $358.1 million * Raising its estimate for full-year diluted earnings per share to a range of from $2.46 to $2.52 * FY 2011 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees full-year gross margin that is flat to slightly up versus the prior year * Says gross margin in the quarter expanded 44 basis points to a record 40.6%