(Corrects eighth bullet to clarify the company expects 2012, and not 2011, sales and revenue to improve 10-20 percent)

OCT 24 - Oct 24 Caterpillar Inc : * Third-quarter sales and revenues an all-time record; thousands of jobs added,

and the 2011 outlook improves * Q3 earnings per share $1.71 * Sees FY 2011 sales and revenues about $58 billion * Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $15.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $15.03 billion * Sees FY 2011 earnings per share about $7.25 excluding items * Sees FY 2011 earnings per share about $6.75 * Expects FY 2012 sales and revenues to improve 10-20 percent from the 2011 outlook of about $58 billion * Says financial products' revenues were $757 million in Q3 * Says financial products' profit was $145 million in the third quarter of 2011 * FY 2011 earnings per share view $6.58, revenue view $57.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says as of September 30, 2011, cat financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $362 million * Says order backlog $ 17.4 billion at quarter end * Says growth in developing countries in 2012 is expected to be similar to 2011 * Says 2012 outlook includes a full year of Bucyrus-related sales of about $5 billion * Commodity prices are off their highs, expect that they will remain favorable for mining investment and production. * Says expects the world economy will grow about 3 percent in 2011, down from 4 percent in 2010 * Preliminary outlook for 2012 sales and revenue is based on improving, but slow, growth in developed parts of the world * Says "we're having a great year in 2011, and 2012 is shaping up to be better" * Continuing to increase production levels for many of our products and expect that supply will remain tight in 2012" * Qtrly operating profit was negatively impacted by $143 million related to Bucyrus * Says expect the world economy will continue to recover in 2012, with growth improving to about 3.5 percent * Says its worldwide full-time employment was 121,513 at end of Q3 2011 compared with 102,336 at the end of Q3 2010 * Says anticipate the U.S. economy will improve its growth rate in the second half of 2011