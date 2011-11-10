BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
CHICAGO, Feb 7 Minnesota has launched an investigation to find the source of seed mixes contaminated with weed seeds after the aggressive, herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth weed was found on 30 areas planted in a federal conservation program.
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"