(Corrects bullet point 5 after company clarified)
Nov 14 Nov 14 Jinkosolar
Holding Co Ltd :
* Updates third quarter and full year 2011 guidance
* Sees Q3 2011 revenue about $270 million to $280 million
* Sees FY 2011 revenue about $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion
* Sees total solar module shipments to be approximately 210
MW-220 MW in Q3
* Sees FY total solar module shipments to be approximately
770 MW-800 MW
* Qtrly total solar module shipments to be approximately 210
MW - 220 MW
* Says Q3 prior total solar module shipments guidance of 230
mw-250 mw
* Q3 revenue view $289.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2011 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S