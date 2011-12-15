BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher says buys Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
* Apollo-backed Athene said to weigh Fidelity & Guaranty bid if Anbang deal fails - StreetInsider, citing Bloomberg