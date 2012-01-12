China, HK stocks up on commodities rally, eased liquidity concerns
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Adele won the top three Grammy awards on Sunday, taking home the statuettes for album, record and song of the year in a shock victory over Beyonce.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.