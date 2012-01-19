* Q4 EPS $1.99 tops $1.82 Wall Street view

* Revenue $5.1 bln vs $5.06 bln forecast

Jan 19 Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N), the No. 1 U.S. publicly held railroad, reported higher quarterly profit and revenue that beat estimates, driven by higher volume, core price gains and fuel surcharges.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company on Thursday reported that net income rose to $964 million, or $1.99 per share, in the fourth quarter from $775 million, or $1.56 a share, a year before.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly operating revenue rose 16 percent to a record $5.1 billion, compared with analyst forecasts of $5.06 billion.

