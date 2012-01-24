BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals - three in Florida, three in Ohio and two in Pennsylvania
* Ventas Inc in talks to buy part or all of Brookdale Senior Living Inc after Blackstone Group LP lost interest in Brookdale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2lYm2CG Further company coverage:
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday: