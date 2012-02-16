BRIEF-Roche says Alecensa approved in EU for lung cancer
* Says receives eu approval of alecensa (alectinib) for people with previously treated alk-positive non-small cell lung cancer Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Says it received patent on Feb. 21, for photographic lens optical system
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 220 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016