UPDATE 1-Oil prices dip as markets stay bloated despite OPEC cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
* IBM has signed a new lease contract for 7,260 sqm in Sundtkvartalet in Oslo.
LONDON, Feb 13 Britain's Co-operative Bank , the lender rescued from the brink of collapse by a group of hedge funds in 2013, has put itself up for sale as the lender seeks to build up its capital buffer to meet regulatory requirements.