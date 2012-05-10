BRIEF-Mytilineos Holdings and GE cooperate to install the world's first Digital Smelter
* Announces cooperation with General Electric (GE), aiming to optimise productivity and reduce energy costs
* State Street Corp reports 7.1 percent passive stake in J C Penney Company Inc as of December 31 -sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lM2Nwb Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake of 273,650 shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp - SEC Filing