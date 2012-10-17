BRIEF-LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
* Mentor Graphics -on Feb. 23, 2017, co and Siemens industry received clearance by Korea fair trade commission for merger agreement Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
* Summit Financial Group Inc announces 10pct increase in quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: