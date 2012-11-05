EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken on lower commodities, U.S. policy uncertainty

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, weighed down by falling commodity prices and uncertainty over U.S. economic policy. China-listed iron ore futures dropped more than 2 percent after a rapid rally, hammering assets from exporters of basic metals. Oil prices also fell as U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week. Currencies from oil-producers Mexico and Colombia weakened 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.