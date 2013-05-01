BRIEF-Endocyte Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Endocyte reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
* Endocyte reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
* Federated National Holding Company authorizes additional $10 million share repurchase program
LONDON, March 10 From Pakistan to Turkey, the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol is betting on a spike in gasoline and diesel demand in young and growing nations by snapping up filling stations that disappointed oil companies are prepared to sell.