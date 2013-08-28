BRIEF-Suez Environnement enters into binding agreement to purchase GE Water
* Will acquire along with CDPQ, in a 70/30 joint venture, 100% of GE Water
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazilian federal police carried out search and arrest warrants on Wednesday to investigate the suspected bribery of witnesses in a corruption probe involving pension funds of state-controlled companies.
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment: