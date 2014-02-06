US STOCKS-Wall St turns negative as bank stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.61 pct, S&P 0.64 pct, Nasdaq 0.75 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.61 pct, S&P 0.64 pct, Nasdaq 0.75 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Expects FY organic sales to fall 4 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's federal police raided the offices of people close to several prominent senators on Tuesday in the latest phase of a sweeping, three-year corruption probe, according to authorities and local media.