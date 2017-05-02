French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 North American Energy Partners Inc
* North American Energy Partners Inc announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly revenue rose 18.2 percent to C$92.8 million
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31
* Says "oil price appears to have stabilized at around US$50 per barrel and may head higher as 2017 unfolds"
* Believes has work opportunities to still meet its financial growth targets for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: