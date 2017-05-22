(Corrects headline to "announces secondary offering" from "to
offer common stock in public offering")
May 22 Kosmos Energy Ltd
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of
common shares
* Kosmos energy-funds affiliated with Blackstone group &
funds affiliated with warburg pincus agreed to sell 40 million
of kosmos' common shares
* Kosmos energy ltd - upon completion of offering, one of
directors nominated by Blackstone group is expected to resign
from kosmos board of directors
* Kosmos energy ltd - Blackstone group will only have right
to nominate one designee to kosmos board of directors
* Kosmos energy-funds affiliated with Blackstone to sell 30
million shares and funds affiliated with Warburg Pincus to sell
10 million common shares of co
