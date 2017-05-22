(Corrects headline to "announces secondary offering" from "to offer common stock in public offering")

May 22 Kosmos Energy Ltd

* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares

* Kosmos energy-funds affiliated with Blackstone group & funds affiliated with warburg pincus agreed to sell 40 million of kosmos' common shares

* Kosmos energy ltd - upon completion of offering, one of directors nominated by Blackstone group is expected to resign from kosmos board of directors

* Kosmos energy ltd - Blackstone group will only have right to nominate one designee to kosmos board of directors

* Kosmos energy-funds affiliated with Blackstone to sell 30 million shares and funds affiliated with Warburg Pincus to sell 10 million common shares of co