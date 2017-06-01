(Corrects headline to clarify that board makes recommendations,
not the company.)
June 1 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc
* Eleven Biotherapeutics announces Data and Safety
Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendation to continue phase 3
registration trial with vicinium in non-muscle invasive bladder
cancer based on review of safety and efficacy data
* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc says expects to complete
patient enrollment in 2H2017 and to report topline 3-month data
in 2Q2018
* Says DSMB recommended that trial continue without
modification
* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc - plans to enroll 134 patients
for trial, at over 70 centers in United States and Canada
