BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold says first instance decision has been made
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
(Corrects headline to say FDA has accepted for review the resubmission of NDA for Sun-101/eflow, not that FDA has approved NDA for the drug. Also corrects source to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma)
June 30 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for Sun-101/eflow® (glycopyrrolate) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
* Expected action date by FDA under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) is December 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.