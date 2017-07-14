CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hercules Capital announces acquisition of Jumpstart Games by Netdragon Websoft Holdings

(Corrects headline to specify Jumpstart Games is being acquired by Netdragon Websoft Holdings, not Hercules Capital)

July 14 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules Capital announces the acquisition of portfolio company Jumpstart Games, Inc by Netdragon Websoft Holdings Limited

* Hercules Capital - scheduled to receive quarterly interest payments through June 30, 2018

* Hercules - Deal includes potential for additional principal, interest recovery from Jumpstart "performance-based earnouts" expected to be payable June 30, 2019